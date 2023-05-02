Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.67) per share for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EBS opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

