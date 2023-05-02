Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given “Maintains” Rating at 3M

3M restated their maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $402.97. 1,439,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.30 and its 200 day moving average is $351.73. The company has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $411.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

