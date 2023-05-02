Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $11.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE LLY opened at $405.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $385.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $407.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.30 and a 200-day moving average of $351.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

