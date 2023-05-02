Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts



Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

