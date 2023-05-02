Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.84

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.84 and last traded at C$15.77, with a volume of 845209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ELD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.21.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
