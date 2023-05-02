Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.84

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.84 and last traded at C$15.77, with a volume of 845209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.21.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.27 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.3429723 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.