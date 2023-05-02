Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 711,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $74,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

