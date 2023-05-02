Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,564,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $381.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.03 and its 200-day moving average is $364.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $290.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
