Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.