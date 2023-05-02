Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

TXN stock opened at $166.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

