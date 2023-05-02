Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $37,610,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 469,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 96,632 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,923,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,627,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

