Eclipse Ventures LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Eclipse Ventures LLC reduced its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,583,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000,000 shares during the quarter. Enovix makes up 85.0% of Eclipse Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eclipse Ventures LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Enovix worth $94,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,290. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENVX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554 over the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.