Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE ETY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 211,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $13.47.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
