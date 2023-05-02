Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ETY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 211,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETY. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

