Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $26.75.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
