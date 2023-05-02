Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 85.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

