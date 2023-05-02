Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EFT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 73,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 168,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

