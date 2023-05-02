Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 22,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

