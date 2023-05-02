Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Eaton stock opened at $168.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average is $161.70. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 195,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $210,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

