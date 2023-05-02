Eastern (EML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. 2,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.