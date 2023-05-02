Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.67

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 426913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,581,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 334,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.