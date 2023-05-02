Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13.
Several research firms have commented on DEA. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.42.
Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
