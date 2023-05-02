Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. 429,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,361. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,570,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 906,847 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,687,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 521,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

