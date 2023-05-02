Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 270,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,068. The stock has a market cap of $674.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.24. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

