Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.73 million. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. 151,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,121. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.30 and a beta of 2.66. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on BROS. Guggenheim began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

