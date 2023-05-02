DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Down to $69.38

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.38, but opened at $63.97. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 2,072,815 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

