Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.10 Per Share

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

DIG opened at GBX 306.54 ($3.83) on Tuesday. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 250.75 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.52 ($3.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.12. The stock has a market cap of £454.47 million, a PE ratio of 15,200.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

In other Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust news, insider Jasper Judd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.76), for a total value of £15,050 ($18,803.10). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

