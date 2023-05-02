Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 3.3 %

DNB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 298,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,309,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,088,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,696,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.