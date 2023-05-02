Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCO stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.34. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Ducommun by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 175,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ducommun by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

