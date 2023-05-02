Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ducommun Stock Up 4.9 %
DCO stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.34. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ducommun
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ducommun (DCO)
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.