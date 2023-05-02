Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

DLTR traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.28. 105,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,929. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

