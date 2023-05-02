Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HCA stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.65. 102,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,390. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,971,809. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.