Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.84 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,566 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Foot Locker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.6 %

FL traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 178,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.