Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Trading Down 3.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. 725,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,458. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.