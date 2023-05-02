Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,014,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.7 %

WY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 667,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,316. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

