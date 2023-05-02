Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.91. The stock had a trading volume of 222,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.