Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.37 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. ResMed comprises approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 245.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 133.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,119 shares of company stock worth $7,195,910. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,727. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

