Duality Advisers LP Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 408.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,661 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after buying an additional 153,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after buying an additional 848,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after buying an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,681,024. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

