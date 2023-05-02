Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 721,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

