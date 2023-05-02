Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ABC stock traded up $3.99 on Tuesday, reaching $170.78. 408,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

