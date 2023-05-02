Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,156 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 113,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.91. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

