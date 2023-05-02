Duality Advisers LP Acquires 11,779 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.