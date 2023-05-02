Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87 to $1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
DEI traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,992. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.