Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87 to $1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,992. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

