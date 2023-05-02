Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.43

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 44390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $627.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,822,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 453,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,589,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Articles

