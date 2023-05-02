Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15 to $5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DORM. Stephens upped their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.