Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

