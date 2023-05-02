Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1,193.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 218,883 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

