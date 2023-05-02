Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $349.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $311.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.34.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $862,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

