Doliver Advisors LP Takes $438,000 Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 699,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 179,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 127,936 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 119,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 115,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 115,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 163,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,678. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

