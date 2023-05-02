Doliver Advisors LP Sells 757 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 3.4 %

BLK traded down $22.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $640.73. 128,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $666.33 and a 200 day moving average of $693.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

