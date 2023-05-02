Doliver Advisors LP Sells 2,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,477,547 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,984,491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,551,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 4,152,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,166,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

