Doliver Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 166.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.41. 487,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,825. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

