Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

CHTR stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,792. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $515.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.15 and its 200-day moving average is $362.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

