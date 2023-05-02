Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 609,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,491. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

